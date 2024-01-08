Will Connor Dewar Score a Goal Against the Stars on January 8?
Should you wager on Connor Dewar to light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars go head to head on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Will Connor Dewar score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Dewar stats and insights
- In four of 38 games this season, Dewar has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Stars this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Dewar has no points on the power play.
- Dewar's shooting percentage is 17.1%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 119 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Dewar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/6/2024
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|10:15
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|1/4/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|11:46
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|9:21
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/31/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:18
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|10:27
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|10:36
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:46
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:09
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|9:01
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|9:45
|Away
|L 4-3
Wild vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
