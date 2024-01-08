Will Brock Faber Score a Goal Against the Stars on January 8?
The Minnesota Wild's upcoming contest against the Dallas Stars is set for Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Brock Faber light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Brock Faber score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Faber stats and insights
- Faber has scored in two of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Faber has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.
- Faber averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.6%.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 119 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Faber recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/6/2024
|Blue Jackets
|3
|0
|3
|30:12
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|1/4/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|23:14
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|26:25
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/31/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:58
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|22:56
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|25:55
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|27:47
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|33:25
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|30:19
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|28:18
|Away
|L 4-3
Wild vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
