Will Brandon Duhaime Score a Goal Against the Stars on January 8?
In the upcoming game against the Dallas Stars, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Brandon Duhaime to score a goal for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Duhaime stats and insights
- In four of 38 games this season, Duhaime has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Stars this season, he has attempted three shots and scored one goal.
- Duhaime has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 9.8% of them.
Stars defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Stars are allowing 119 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Duhaime recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/6/2024
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|11:33
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|1/4/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:07
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|9:15
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/31/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:04
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|8:31
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|9:07
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:25
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|8:04
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|8:26
|Away
|L 4-3
Wild vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
