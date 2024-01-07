Vikings vs. Lions: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Vikings (7-9) head into a matchup against the Detroit Lions (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Ford Field on a three-game losing streak.
Before the Lions square off against the Vikings, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.
Vikings vs. Lions Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Ford Field
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Lions
|3.5
|46
|-190
|+155
Vikings vs. Lions Betting Records & Stats
Minnesota Vikings
- The Vikings have played seven games this season that finished with a combined score over 46 points.
- Minnesota's contests this season have a 44.5-point average over/under, 1.5 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Vikings have put together a record of 7-6-3 against the spread this season.
- The Vikings have been underdogs in eight games this season and won three (37.5%) of those contests.
- Minnesota has a record of 1-1 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +155 on the moneyline.
Detroit Lions
- Detroit's matchups this year have an average point total of 47, one more point than this game's over/under.
- The Lions have put together a record of 11-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Lions are 10-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 76.9% of those games).
- Detroit has a 5-2 record (winning 71.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.
Lions vs. Vikings Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Lions
|26.9
|5
|23.4
|23
|47
|9
|16
|Vikings
|20.3
|22
|20.8
|12
|44.5
|7
|16
Vikings vs. Lions Betting Insights & Trends
Vikings
- Minnesota has no wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall over its past three games.
- The Vikings' past three contests have all gone over the total.
- In NFC North games, the Vikings are scoring fewer points (17.4) than their overall average (20.3) but also conceding fewer points (19.6) than overall (20.8).
- The Lions have outscored their opponents by a total of 56 points this season (3.5 per game), and opponents of the Vikings have outscored them by only eight points on the year (0.5 per game).
Lions
- Detroit is unbeaten against the spread and 2-1 overall over its past three games.
- In Detroit's past three contests, it has hit the over twice.
- The Lions are scoring fewer points in divisional matchups this season (26 per game) compared to their average in all games (26.9). On the defensive side, they are allowing more points per game (25.4) in divisional games compared to their overall season average (23.4).
- The Lions have totaled 56 more points than their opponents this season (3.5 per game), while the Vikings have been outscored by eight total points (0.5 per game).
Vikings Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.5
|46
|43.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.8
|24.4
|23.3
|ATS Record
|7-6-3
|2-6-0
|5-0-3
|Over/Under Record
|6-10-0
|3-5-0
|3-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|0-2
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-5
|2-2
|1-3
Lions Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47
|46.6
|47.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.9
|26.7
|25.3
|ATS Record
|11-5-0
|4-3-0
|7-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|10-6-0
|5-2-0
|5-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|10-3
|5-2
|5-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
