Bookmakers expect the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) to put up a fight in their attempt to break their three-game losing streak, as they are just 3.5-point underdogs in a matchup with the Detroit Lions (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Ford Field. A point total of 45.5 has been set for this game.

The Lions' betting insights and trends can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup against Vikings.

Vikings vs. Lions Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Other Week 18 Odds

Minnesota vs. Detroit Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: FOX

Vikings vs. Lions Betting Insights

Minnesota has seven wins in 16 contests against the spread this season.

The Vikings have won twice ATS (2-1-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this year.

There have been six Minnesota games (out of 16) that hit the over this year.

Detroit has gone 11-5-0 ATS this season.

The Lions have an ATS record of 4-3 as 3.5-point favorites or greater.

Detroit games have hit the over on 10 of 16 occasions (62.5%).

