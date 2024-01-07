Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Anthony Edwards, Luka Doncic and others in the Minnesota Timberwolves-Dallas Mavericks matchup at American Airlines Center on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSN

BSSW and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Timberwolves vs Mavericks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: -132) 4.5 (Over: -159) 2.5 (Over: -161)

Edwards' 26.5 points per game average is 4.0 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 5.2 -- is 0.3 less than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (5.5).

Edwards has averaged 5.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Sunday's assist over/under (4.5).

Edwards has averaged 2.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: +142) 1.5 (Over: -120)

The 21.4 points Karl-Anthony Towns scores per game are 1.1 less than his over/under on Sunday (22.5).

His rebounding average -- 9.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (9.5).

Towns has collected three assists per game, 0.5 lower than his prop bet on Sunday (3.5).

He has made 1.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Sunday (1.5).

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -122) 12.5 (Over: -114)

The 12.6 points Rudy Gobert scores per game are 0.1 more than his prop total on Sunday.

He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 12.5).

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 33.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: -141) 8.5 (Over: -141) 3.5 (Over: -108)

Doncic's 33.7 points per game are 0.2 points more than Sunday's over/under.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 8.5).

Doncic's assist average -- 9.3 -- is higher than Sunday's assist prop bet (8.5).

Doncic's four three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Sunday.

