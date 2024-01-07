Two of the NBA's best players will be squaring off when Anthony Edwards (26.5 points per game, 11th in league) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9) travel to face Luka Doncic (33.7, second) and the Dallas Mavericks (21-15) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSN.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Timberwolves vs. Mavericks matchup in this article.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSN

BSSW and BSN Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

The Timberwolves outscore opponents by 5.7 points per game (scoring 113.1 points per game to rank 21st in the league while allowing 107.4 per outing to rank first in the NBA) and have a +192 scoring differential overall.

The Mavericks have a +74 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.1 points per game. They're putting up 119.1 points per game, seventh in the league, and are giving up 117.0 per contest to rank 21st in the NBA.

These teams rack up a combined 232.2 points per game, 2.7 more points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these teams average 224.4 points per game combined, 5.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Minnesota has put together a 17-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Dallas has covered 20 times in 36 chances against the spread this year.

Timberwolves and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +1800 +800 - Mavericks +3000 +1300 -

