Sunday's game between the No. 8 Stanford Cardinal (13-1) and Washington Huskies (11-2) at Maples Pavilion has a projected final score of 73-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Stanford, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on January 7.

The Cardinal are coming off of a 74-65 victory over Washington State in their last game on Friday.

The Cardinal took care of business in their most recent matchup 74-65 against Washington State on Friday. The Huskies head into this game following a 70-57 loss to Cal on Friday. In the Cardinal's win, Cameron Brink led the way with a team-high 20 points (adding 18 rebounds and three assists). Elle Ladine recorded 24 points, two rebounds and one assist for the Huskies.

Stanford vs. Washington Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Stanford vs. Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Stanford 73, Washington 56

Top 25 Predictions

Stanford Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers on November 12, the Cardinal secured their best win of the season, a 96-64 home victory.

The Cardinal have tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (five).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Stanford is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Cardinal are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

Stanford 2023-24 Best Wins

96-64 at home over Indiana (No. 14/AP Poll) on November 12

74-65 at home over Washington State (No. 23) on January 5

82-79 at home over Duke (No. 24) on November 19

100-88 over Florida State (No. 22/AP Poll) on November 24

78-51 on the road over Cal (No. 36) on December 29

Washington Schedule Analysis

On December 10, the Huskies picked up their best win of the season, a 60-55 victory over the Washington State Cougars, who are a top 50 team (No. 23), according to our computer rankings.

The Huskies have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one).

Washington has seven wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 15th-most in the country.

Washington 2023-24 Best Wins

60-55 on the road over Washington State (No. 23) on December 10

55-50 at home over Montana State (No. 113) on December 5

58-41 on the road over Hawaii (No. 137) on November 26

81-64 at home over Pacific (No. 159) on November 15

64-32 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 173) on December 16

Stanford Leaders

Brink: 18.7 PTS, 10.9 REB, 3.5 BLK, 59.3 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)

18.7 PTS, 10.9 REB, 3.5 BLK, 59.3 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29) Kiki Iriafen: 16.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 56.1 FG%

16.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 56.1 FG% Elena Bosgana: 8.2 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43)

8.2 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43) Hannah Jump: 10.9 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (33-for-91)

10.9 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (33-for-91) Nunu Agara: 8.7 PTS, 52.0 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

Washington Leaders

Dalayah Daniels: 11.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.8 BLK, 49.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

11.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.8 BLK, 49.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Lauren Schwartz: 12.2 PTS, 51.7 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (19-for-51)

12.2 PTS, 51.7 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (19-for-51) Ladine: 13.0 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

13.0 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Hannah Stines: 8.5 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)

8.5 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35) Sayvia Sellers: 7.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

Stanford Performance Insights

The Cardinal's +400 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 28.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 85.0 points per game (12th in college basketball) while giving up 56.4 per outing (48th in college basketball).

Washington Performance Insights

The Huskies put up 68.3 points per game (143rd in college basketball) while allowing 48.5 per outing (first in college basketball). They have a +257 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 19.8 points per game.

In 2023-24 the Huskies are averaging 19.5 more points per game at home (76.0) than away (56.5).

Washington is giving up fewer points at home (45.1 per game) than away (56.3).

