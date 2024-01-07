The Stanford Cardinal (13-1) will look to extend a five-game winning run when hosting the Washington Huskies (11-2) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Maples Pavilion. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Stanford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California TV: Pac-12 Network

Stanford vs. Washington Scoring Comparison

The Huskies' 68.3 points per game are 11.9 more points than the 56.4 the Cardinal give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 56.4 points, Washington is 10-1.

Stanford has an 11-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.3 points.

The Cardinal put up 36.5 more points per game (85.0) than the Huskies allow (48.5).

Stanford has a 13-1 record when scoring more than 48.5 points.

Washington has an 11-2 record when giving up fewer than 85.0 points.

This season the Cardinal are shooting 47.5% from the field, 14% higher than the Huskies give up.

The Huskies shoot 44.4% from the field, 10% higher than the Cardinal concede.

Stanford Leaders

Cameron Brink: 18.7 PTS, 10.9 REB, 3.5 BLK, 59.3 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)

18.7 PTS, 10.9 REB, 3.5 BLK, 59.3 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29) Kiki Iriafen: 16.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 56.1 FG%

16.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 56.1 FG% Elena Bosgana: 8.2 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43)

8.2 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43) Hannah Jump: 10.9 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (33-for-91)

10.9 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (33-for-91) Nunu Agara: 8.7 PTS, 52.0 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

Washington Leaders

Stanford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/29/2023 @ Cal W 78-51 Haas Pavilion 12/31/2023 Morgan State W 98-38 Maples Pavilion 1/5/2024 Washington State W 74-65 Maples Pavilion 1/7/2024 Washington - Maples Pavilion 1/12/2024 @ Utah - Jon M. Huntsman Center 1/14/2024 @ Colorado - CU Events Center

Washington Schedule