The San Diego State Aztecs (10-5) aim to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Fresno State Bulldogs (9-6) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.

San Diego State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California TV: CBS Sports Network

San Diego State vs. Fresno State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 67.9 points per game are only 4.5 more points than the 63.4 the Aztecs give up to opponents.

Fresno State has put together an 8-2 record in games it scores more than 63.4 points.

San Diego State's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 67.9 points.

The Aztecs score 68.2 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 61.1 the Bulldogs give up.

San Diego State is 10-3 when scoring more than 61.1 points.

Fresno State has a 9-2 record when allowing fewer than 68.2 points.

The Aztecs are making 42.0% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% lower than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (43.6%).

The Bulldogs make 42.0% of their shots from the field, just 2.7% more than the Aztecs' defensive field-goal percentage.

San Diego State Leaders

Adryana Quezada: 14.5 PTS, 55.8 FG%

14.5 PTS, 55.8 FG% Kim Villalobos: 10.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.6 FG%

10.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.6 FG% Abby Prohaska: 11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)

11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27) Jada Lewis: 11.3 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (33-for-112)

11.3 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (33-for-112) Sarah Barcello: 7.7 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

Fresno State Leaders

San Diego State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2023 Florida Atlantic W 75-48 Rubin Arena 12/30/2023 Colorado State W 74-71 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 1/3/2024 @ Air Force L 71-63 Clune Arena 1/7/2024 Fresno State - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 1/10/2024 @ Wyoming - Arena-Auditorium 1/13/2024 @ Boise State - ExtraMile Arena

Fresno State Schedule