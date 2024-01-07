How to Watch the San Diego State vs. Fresno State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The San Diego State Aztecs (10-5) aim to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Fresno State Bulldogs (9-6) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
San Diego State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
San Diego State vs. Fresno State Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs' 67.9 points per game are only 4.5 more points than the 63.4 the Aztecs give up to opponents.
- Fresno State has put together an 8-2 record in games it scores more than 63.4 points.
- San Diego State's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 67.9 points.
- The Aztecs score 68.2 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 61.1 the Bulldogs give up.
- San Diego State is 10-3 when scoring more than 61.1 points.
- Fresno State has a 9-2 record when allowing fewer than 68.2 points.
- The Aztecs are making 42.0% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% lower than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (43.6%).
- The Bulldogs make 42.0% of their shots from the field, just 2.7% more than the Aztecs' defensive field-goal percentage.
San Diego State Leaders
- Adryana Quezada: 14.5 PTS, 55.8 FG%
- Kim Villalobos: 10.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.6 FG%
- Abby Prohaska: 11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)
- Jada Lewis: 11.3 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (33-for-112)
- Sarah Barcello: 7.7 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)
San Diego State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|W 75-48
|Rubin Arena
|12/30/2023
|Colorado State
|W 74-71
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|1/3/2024
|@ Air Force
|L 71-63
|Clune Arena
|1/7/2024
|Fresno State
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|1/10/2024
|@ Wyoming
|-
|Arena-Auditorium
|1/13/2024
|@ Boise State
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
Fresno State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Arizona State
|L 80-76
|Footprint Center
|12/30/2023
|Air Force
|W 59-49
|Save Mart Center
|1/3/2024
|@ San Jose State
|W 70-67
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|1/7/2024
|@ San Diego State
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|1/10/2024
|Colorado State
|-
|Save Mart Center
|1/13/2024
|Utah State
|-
|Save Mart Center
