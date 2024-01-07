San Diego State vs. Fresno State January 7 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's MWC schedule includes the San Diego State Aztecs (9-4) against the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-6), at 4:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
San Diego State vs. Fresno State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Adryana Quezada: 15.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Abby Prohaska: 11.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kim Villalobos: 9.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jada Lewis: 11.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sarah Barcello: 8.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Mia Jacobs: 13.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Taija Sta. Maria: 9.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Keely Brown: 9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sydney Dethman: 8.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kylee Fox: 7.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
