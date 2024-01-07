Sunday's MWC schedule includes the San Diego State Aztecs (9-4) against the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-6), at 4:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

San Diego State vs. Fresno State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

San Diego State Players to Watch

Adryana Quezada: 15.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Abby Prohaska: 11.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Kim Villalobos: 9.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Jada Lewis: 11.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Sarah Barcello: 8.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Fresno State Players to Watch

Mia Jacobs: 13.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Taija Sta. Maria: 9.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Keely Brown: 9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Sydney Dethman: 8.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Kylee Fox: 7.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.