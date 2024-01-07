Sunday's game at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl has the San Diego State Aztecs (10-5) going head to head against the Fresno State Bulldogs (9-6) at 4:00 PM ET on January 7. Our computer prediction projects a 70-61 win for San Diego State, who are favored by our model.

In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Aztecs suffered a 71-63 loss to Air Force. The Bulldogs won their most recent game 70-67 against San Jose State on Wednesday. In the Aztecs' loss, Adryana Quezada led the way with a team-high 15 points (adding 10 rebounds and four assists). Mia Jacobs scored 19 points in the Bulldogs' win, leading the team.

San Diego State vs. Fresno State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

San Diego State vs. Fresno State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego State 70, Fresno State 61

Top 25 Predictions

San Diego State Schedule Analysis

The Aztecs captured their best win of the season on December 30, when they secured a 74-71 victory over the Colorado State Rams, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 84) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, San Diego State is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 38th-most victories.

San Diego State 2023-24 Best Wins

74-71 at home over Colorado State (No. 84) on December 30

74-49 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 186) on November 25

77-68 at home over UC Davis (No. 200) on November 13

67-63 on the road over San Diego (No. 236) on December 7

75-48 over Florida Atlantic (No. 246) on December 21

Fresno State Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Bulldogs beat the Long Beach State Beach at home on November 21 by a score of 74-65.

Fresno State has tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (two).

Based on the RPI, the Aztecs have two wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 81st-most in the nation.

Fresno State has three losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 47th-most in Division 1.

Fresno State 2023-24 Best Wins

74-65 at home over Long Beach State (No. 141) on November 21

59-49 at home over Air Force (No. 219) on December 30

71-52 at home over UCSD (No. 221) on December 2

70-67 on the road over San Jose State (No. 234) on January 3

74-55 at home over Pepperdine (No. 272) on November 15

San Diego State Leaders

Quezada: 14.5 PTS, 55.8 FG%

14.5 PTS, 55.8 FG% Kim Villalobos: 10.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.6 FG%

10.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.6 FG% Abby Prohaska: 11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)

11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27) Jada Lewis: 11.3 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (33-for-112)

11.3 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (33-for-112) Sarah Barcello: 7.7 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

Fresno State Leaders

Jacobs: 13.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.8 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (27-for-73)

13.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.8 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (27-for-73) Taija Sta. Maria: 8.3 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)

8.3 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36) Kylee Fox: 7.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.1 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (23-for-61)

7.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.1 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (23-for-61) Sydney Dethman: 8.2 PTS, 50.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

8.2 PTS, 50.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Keely Brown: 9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36)

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs' +72 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.2 points per game (146th in college basketball) while giving up 63.4 per contest (160th in college basketball).

The Aztecs are averaging 68.5 points per game this season in home games, which is 3.5 more points than they're averaging away from home (65.0).

At home, San Diego State is allowing 5.0 more points per game (67.4) than away from home (62.4).

The Aztecs' offense has been better over their last 10 games, scoring 68.8 points per contest compared to the 68.2 they've averaged this season.

Fresno State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +102 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.9 points per game (150th in college basketball) while allowing 61.1 per outing (110th in college basketball).

The Bulldogs score 71.7 points per game at home, and 57.0 on the road.

In 2023-24 Fresno State is conceding 11.6 fewer points per game at home (56.2) than away (67.8).

While the Bulldogs are putting up 67.9 points per game in 2023-24, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, amassing 63.8 points per contest.

