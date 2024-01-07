The Green Bay Packers (8-8) meet a fellow NFC North foe when they host the Chicago Bears (7-9) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Lambeau Field.

How to Watch Packers vs. Bears

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: CBS

Packers Insights

This year, the Packers rack up just 0.3 more points per game (22.9) than the Bears allow (22.6).

The Packers average 22.7 more yards per game (340.1) than the Bears allow per matchup (317.4).

This season, Green Bay rushes for 27.3 more yards per game (111.3) than Chicago allows per outing (84).

This year, the Packers have 17 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Bears have takeaways (27).

Packers Home Performance

The Packers' average points scored at home (19.7) is lower than their overall average (22.9). But their average points conceded at home (21.6) is higher than overall (21.3).

At home, the Packers accumulate 333 yards per game and concede 338.4. That's less than they gain (340.1) and allow (344) overall.

Green Bay's average passing yards gained (237.1) and conceded (222) at home are both higher than its overall averages of 228.8 and 212.4, respectively.

The Packers rack up 95.9 rushing yards per game at home (15.4 less than their overall average), and concede 116.4 at home (15.2 less than overall).

The Packers convert 44.1% of third downs at home (1.9% lower than their overall average), and concede 47.5% at home (5.7% higher than overall).

Packers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/17/2023 Tampa Bay L 34-20 CBS 12/24/2023 at Carolina W 33-30 FOX 12/31/2023 at Minnesota W 33-10 NBC 1/7/2024 Chicago - CBS

