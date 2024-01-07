Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers will host D.J. Moore and the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, in a battle between a pair of the brightest stars in football on offense.

Check out player props for the best performers in this game between the Packers and the Bears.

Sign up to bet on the Packers-Bears matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Aaron Jones Touchdown Odds

Jones Odds to Score First TD: +650

Jones Odds to Score Anytime TD: +105

Justin Fields Touchdown Odds

Fields Odds to Score First TD: +750

Fields Odds to Score Anytime TD: +140

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Packers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Romeo Doubs - - 33.5 (-110) Aaron Jones - 64.5 (-110) 19.5 (-110) Tucker Kraft - - 28.5 (-110) Jordan Love 246.5 (-110) 8.5 (-110) - Jayden Reed - - 44.5 (-110) Christian Watson - - 32.5 (-110)

More Bears Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds D.J. Moore - - 68.5 (-110) Khalil Herbert - 58.5 (-110) 9.5 (-105) Justin Fields 203.5 (-110) 55.5 (-110) -

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to bet on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.