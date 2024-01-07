The Ole Miss Rebels (11-3) bring a five-game winning streak into a home matchup against the LSU Tigers (14-1), who have won 14 straight. It begins at 3:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN

Ole Miss vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 94.9 points per game are 42.5 more points than the 52.4 the Rebels give up.

When it scores more than 52.4 points, LSU is 14-1.

Ole Miss has an 11-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 94.9 points.

The 67.1 points per game the Rebels score are 7.6 more points than the Tigers give up (59.5).

Ole Miss has an 8-1 record when putting up more than 59.5 points.

LSU has a 10-0 record when allowing fewer than 67.1 points.

The Rebels are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, 4.2% higher than the Tigers concede to opponents (36.2%).

The Tigers' 50 shooting percentage from the field is 16 higher than the Rebels have given up.

Ole Miss Leaders

Madison Scott: 10.3 PTS, 52.2 FG%

10.3 PTS, 52.2 FG% Marquesha Davis: 11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20) Rita Igbokwe: 5.4 PTS, 2 BLK, 50.8 FG%

5.4 PTS, 2 BLK, 50.8 FG% Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25)

7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25) Snudda Collins: 10.4 PTS, 33.6 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (15-for-59)

LSU Leaders

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2023 @ UAPB W 62-47 H.O. Clemmons Arena 12/30/2023 Alcorn State W 76-37 The Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/4/2024 @ Alabama W 55-45 Foster Auditorium 1/7/2024 LSU - The Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/11/2024 Auburn - The Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/14/2024 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum

LSU Schedule