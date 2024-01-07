Northern Iowa vs. Indiana State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 7
The Northern Iowa Panthers (7-7, 1-2 MVC) aim to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Indiana State Sycamores (12-2, 3-0 MVC) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at McLeod Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa matchup.
Northern Iowa vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Iowa vs. Indiana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indiana State Moneyline
|Northern Iowa Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Indiana State (-1.5)
|157.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Indiana State (-1.5)
|157.5
|-122
|+102
Northern Iowa vs. Indiana State Betting Trends
- Northern Iowa is 7-6-0 ATS this year.
- The Panthers have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.
- Indiana State has covered eight times in 13 chances against the spread this season.
- Sycamores games have hit the over 10 out of 13 times this season.
