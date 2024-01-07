How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Indiana State on TV or Live Stream - January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Northern Iowa Panthers (7-7, 1-2 MVC) aim to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Indiana State Sycamores (12-2, 3-0 MVC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET.
Northern Iowa vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Northern Iowa Stats Insights
- The Panthers' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Sycamores have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
- Northern Iowa has put together a 7-6 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.5% from the field.
- The Sycamores are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 329th.
- The Panthers' 76.8 points per game are just 4.7 more points than the 72.1 the Sycamores allow.
- When it scores more than 72.1 points, Northern Iowa is 6-3.
Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison
- At home Northern Iowa is putting up 82.4 points per game, 7.2 more than it is averaging on the road (75.2).
- At home the Panthers are allowing 70 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than they are away (76.2).
- At home, Northern Iowa knocks down 11 treys per game, 3.8 more than it averages on the road (7.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (39.3%) than away (34.1%).
Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 100-82
|McLeod Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Northern Illinois
|W 76-63
|NIU Convocation Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Missouri State
|W 64-62
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|1/7/2024
|Indiana State
|-
|McLeod Center
|1/10/2024
|UIC
|-
|McLeod Center
|1/14/2024
|@ Murray State
|-
|CFSB Center
