The Northern Iowa Panthers (7-7, 1-2 MVC) aim to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Indiana State Sycamores (12-2, 3-0 MVC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET.

Northern Iowa vs. Indiana State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

  • The Panthers' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Sycamores have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
  • Northern Iowa has put together a 7-6 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.5% from the field.
  • The Sycamores are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 329th.
  • The Panthers' 76.8 points per game are just 4.7 more points than the 72.1 the Sycamores allow.
  • When it scores more than 72.1 points, Northern Iowa is 6-3.

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Northern Iowa is putting up 82.4 points per game, 7.2 more than it is averaging on the road (75.2).
  • At home the Panthers are allowing 70 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than they are away (76.2).
  • At home, Northern Iowa knocks down 11 treys per game, 3.8 more than it averages on the road (7.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (39.3%) than away (34.1%).

Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Alcorn State W 100-82 McLeod Center
12/21/2023 @ Northern Illinois W 76-63 NIU Convocation Center
1/3/2024 @ Missouri State W 64-62 Great Southern Bank Arena
1/7/2024 Indiana State - McLeod Center
1/10/2024 UIC - McLeod Center
1/14/2024 @ Murray State - CFSB Center

