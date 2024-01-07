The Northern Iowa Panthers (7-7, 1-2 MVC) aim to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Indiana State Sycamores (12-2, 3-0 MVC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET.

Northern Iowa vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

The Panthers' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Sycamores have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

Northern Iowa has put together a 7-6 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.5% from the field.

The Sycamores are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 329th.

The Panthers' 76.8 points per game are just 4.7 more points than the 72.1 the Sycamores allow.

When it scores more than 72.1 points, Northern Iowa is 6-3.

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison

At home Northern Iowa is putting up 82.4 points per game, 7.2 more than it is averaging on the road (75.2).

At home the Panthers are allowing 70 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than they are away (76.2).

At home, Northern Iowa knocks down 11 treys per game, 3.8 more than it averages on the road (7.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (39.3%) than away (34.1%).

Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule