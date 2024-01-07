Who’s the Best Team in the MVC? See our Weekly Women's MVC Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the MVC this college hoops season? Our power rankings below tell you all you need to know about each team.
MVC Power Rankings
1. Drake
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 25-6
- Overall Rank: 61st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 62nd
- Last Game: W 78-68 vs Evansville
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Valparaiso
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
2. Belmont
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 25-6
- Overall Rank: 64th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 50th
- Last Game: W 89-47 vs Bradley
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Evansville
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
3. Murray State
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 24-4
- Overall Rank: 69th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 274th
- Last Game: W 90-55 vs Illinois State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Indiana State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
4. UIC
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 21-10
- Overall Rank: 124th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 261st
- Last Game: L 51-50 vs Missouri State
Next Game
- Opponent: Northern Iowa
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
5. Illinois State
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 18-11
- Overall Rank: 126th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 155th
- Last Game: L 90-55 vs Murray State
Next Game
- Opponent: Southern Illinois
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
6. Missouri State
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 18-11
- Overall Rank: 143rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 206th
- Last Game: W 51-50 vs UIC
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Bradley
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
7. Northern Iowa
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 10-19
- Overall Rank: 161st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
- Last Game: W 85-79 vs Indiana State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UIC
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
8. Southern Illinois
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 14-16
- Overall Rank: 180th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 151st
- Last Game: W 75-66 vs Valparaiso
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Illinois State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
9. Indiana State
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 9-20
- Overall Rank: 256th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 308th
- Last Game: L 85-79 vs Northern Iowa
Next Game
- Opponent: Murray State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
10. Bradley
- Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 4-26
- Overall Rank: 324th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 269th
- Last Game: L 89-47 vs Belmont
Next Game
- Opponent: Missouri State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
11. Valparaiso
- Current Record: 2-11 | Projected Record: 3-26
- Overall Rank: 332nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 272nd
- Last Game: L 75-66 vs Southern Illinois
Next Game
- Opponent: Drake
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
12. Evansville
- Current Record: 2-12 | Projected Record: 4-27
- Overall Rank: 343rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 277th
- Last Game: L 78-68 vs Drake
Next Game
- Opponent: Belmont
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
