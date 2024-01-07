Mike Conley and the Minnesota Timberwolves take the court versus the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last appearance, a 122-95 win over the Rockets, Conley had eight points and five assists.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Conley, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.3 11.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.1 Assists 6.5 6.2 6.3 PRA -- 20.2 19.7 PR -- 14 13.4 3PM 1.5 2.3 2.6



Mike Conley Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, Conley has made 3.8 field goals per game, which accounts for 9.3% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 2.3 threes per game, or 19.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Conley's opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking third, averaging 103.4 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 101.0 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

The Mavericks give up 117.0 points per contest, 21st-ranked in the league.

The Mavericks are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 46.4 rebounds per game.

The Mavericks are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 27.4 assists per contest.

The Mavericks concede 13.3 made 3-pointers per contest, 17th-ranked in the league.

Mike Conley vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/28/2023 28 10 2 6 2 1 0 12/14/2023 29 14 2 3 2 0 1

