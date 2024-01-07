Will Josh Oliver score a touchdown when the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions meet in Week 18 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Oliver will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Josh Oliver score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Oliver's stat line features 20 receptions for 182 yards and two scores. He puts up 15.2 yards per game, and has been targeted on 25 occasions.

Oliver has had a touchdown catch in two of 11 games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Josh Oliver Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 3 3 32 0 Week 2 @Eagles 3 2 13 0 Week 3 Chargers 2 2 4 1 Week 5 Chiefs 2 1 15 0 Week 7 49ers 2 2 6 0 Week 9 @Falcons 2 2 1 0 Week 11 @Broncos 4 4 47 1 Week 14 @Raiders 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Bengals 2 2 14 0 Week 16 Lions 2 1 33 0 Week 17 Packers 2 1 17 0

Rep Josh Oliver with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.