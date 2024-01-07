Will Jordan Love Score a Touchdown Against the Bears in Week 18?
With the Green Bay Packers taking on the Chicago Bears in Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Jordan Love a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Packers vs Bears Anytime TD Bets
Will Jordan Love score a touchdown against the Bears?
Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)
- Love has collected 248 yards (15.5 per game) on 47 attempts with four touchdowns.
- Love has rushed for a TD in four games (of 16 games played).
Jordan Love Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|15
|27
|245
|3
|0
|3
|12
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|14
|25
|151
|3
|0
|2
|23
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|22
|44
|259
|1
|1
|9
|39
|1
|Week 4
|Lions
|23
|36
|246
|1
|2
|2
|-2
|1
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|16
|30
|182
|0
|3
|2
|37
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|21
|31
|180
|2
|1
|3
|21
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|24
|41
|229
|1
|1
|4
|34
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|20
|26
|228
|1
|0
|4
|7
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|21
|40
|289
|2
|2
|2
|11
|0
|Week 11
|Chargers
|27
|40
|322
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Lions
|22
|32
|268
|3
|0
|3
|39
|0
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|25
|36
|267
|3
|0
|2
|10
|0
|Week 14
|@Giants
|25
|39
|218
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|Week 15
|Buccaneers
|29
|39
|284
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Week 16
|@Panthers
|17
|28
|219
|2
|0
|2
|12
|1
|Week 17
|@Vikings
|24
|33
|256
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
