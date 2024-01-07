The Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions are slated to square off in a Week 18 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Johnny Mundt hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Will Johnny Mundt score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Mundt's stat line shows 12 catches for 114 yards and one score. He posts 12.7 yards receiving per game.

In one of eight games this year, Mundt has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Johnny Mundt Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Chiefs 1 1 11 0 Week 8 @Packers 1 1 8 0 Week 9 @Falcons 1 1 18 0 Week 10 Saints 2 2 8 0 Week 14 @Raiders 1 1 4 0 Week 15 @Bengals 1 1 3 0 Week 16 Lions 3 1 23 0 Week 17 Packers 7 4 39 1

