Will Jayden Reed cash his Week 18 anytime TD player prop when the Green Bay Packers clash with the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant stats.

Packers vs Bears Anytime TD Bets

Will Jayden Reed score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a TD)

Reed's team-high 681 yards receiving (45.4 per game) have come on 60 catches (90 targets) and he has scored eight touchdowns.

Reed has a touchdown catch in six of 15 games this year, getting into the box multiple times in two matchups.

He has run for a touchdown in two games this season.

Jayden Reed Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 2 48 0 Week 2 @Falcons 8 4 37 2 Week 3 Saints 7 3 63 0 Week 4 Lions 5 3 55 0 Week 5 @Raiders 2 1 7 0 Week 7 @Broncos 4 3 21 1 Week 8 Vikings 6 4 83 0 Week 9 Rams 3 3 19 0 Week 10 @Steelers 5 5 84 1 Week 11 Chargers 6 4 46 0 Week 12 @Lions 8 4 34 1 Week 13 Chiefs 5 4 16 0 Week 14 @Giants 10 8 27 0 Week 15 Buccaneers 8 6 52 1 Week 17 @Vikings 8 6 89 2

