Jayden Reed was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers' Week 18 matchup against the Chicago Bears begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Reed's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Entering Week 18, Reed has 60 receptions for 681 yards -- 11.4 yards per catch -- and eight receiving touchdowns, plus 11 carries for 119 yards two touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 90 occasions.

Jayden Reed Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Chest

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Packers this week: Christian Watson (LP/hamstring): 28 Rec; 422 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs Luke Musgrave (LP/kidney): 33 Rec; 341 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Dontayvion Wicks (LP/chest): 33 Rec; 520 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 18 Injury Reports

Packers vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

Game Time: 4:25 PM

Live Stream: Fubo

Reed 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 90 60 681 280 8 11.4

Reed Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 2 48 0 Week 2 @Falcons 8 4 37 2 Week 3 Saints 7 3 63 0 Week 4 Lions 5 3 55 0 Week 5 @Raiders 2 1 7 0 Week 7 @Broncos 4 3 21 1 Week 8 Vikings 6 4 83 0 Week 9 Rams 3 3 19 0 Week 10 @Steelers 5 5 84 1 Week 11 Chargers 6 4 46 0 Week 12 @Lions 8 4 34 1 Week 13 Chiefs 5 4 16 0 Week 14 @Giants 10 8 27 0 Week 15 Buccaneers 8 6 52 1 Week 17 @Vikings 8 6 89 2

