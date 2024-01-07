Jaden McDaniels and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates will face the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.

McDaniels, in his most recent time out, had 16 points in a 122-95 win over the Rockets.

In this article we will look at McDaniels' prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Jaden McDaniels Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 10.8 12.6 Rebounds 2.5 2.2 2.2 Assists -- 1.1 1.1 PRA -- 14.1 15.9 PR -- 13 14.8 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.3



Jaden McDaniels Insights vs. the Mavericks

McDaniels is responsible for taking 7.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.4 per game.

He's knocked down 1.1 threes per game, or 6.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

McDaniels' opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking third, averaging 103.4 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 101 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Mavericks have conceded 117 points per game, which is 21st-best in the NBA.

The Mavericks are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 46.4 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Mavericks have conceded 27.4 per game, 24th in the league.

The Mavericks give up 13.3 made 3-pointers per contest, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

Jaden McDaniels vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/28/2023 34 12 0 0 2 4 1 12/14/2023 24 11 2 1 0 1 0

