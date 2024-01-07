The Belmont Bruins (9-5, 2-1 MVC) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the Drake Bulldogs (12-2, 3-0 MVC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 155.5.

Drake vs. Belmont Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Curb Event Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Drake -3.5 155.5

Drake Betting Records & Stats

In four games this season, Drake and its opponents have gone over 155.5 combined points.

Drake has an average point total of 146.6 in its outings this year, 8.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bulldogs' ATS record is 6-7-0 this season.

Drake (6-7-0 ATS) has covered the spread 46.2% of the time, 9.8% more often than Belmont (4-7-0) this season.

Drake vs. Belmont Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Drake 4 30.8% 79.4 159.2 67.2 145.9 144.9 Belmont 6 54.5% 79.8 159.2 78.7 145.9 157

Additional Drake Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs record only 0.7 more points per game (79.4) than the Bruins allow (78.7).

Drake is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall when scoring more than 78.7 points.

Drake vs. Belmont Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Drake 6-7-0 4-7 7-6-0 Belmont 4-7-0 1-3 5-6-0

Drake vs. Belmont Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Drake Belmont 14-1 Home Record 12-2 6-6 Away Record 7-7 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.2 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

