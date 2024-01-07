Drake vs. Belmont: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 7
The Belmont Bruins (9-5, 2-1 MVC) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the Drake Bulldogs (12-2, 3-0 MVC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 155.5.
Drake vs. Belmont Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Curb Event Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Drake
|-3.5
|155.5
Drake Betting Records & Stats
- In four games this season, Drake and its opponents have gone over 155.5 combined points.
- Drake has an average point total of 146.6 in its outings this year, 8.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Bulldogs' ATS record is 6-7-0 this season.
- Drake (6-7-0 ATS) has covered the spread 46.2% of the time, 9.8% more often than Belmont (4-7-0) this season.
Drake vs. Belmont Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 155.5
|% of Games Over 155.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Drake
|4
|30.8%
|79.4
|159.2
|67.2
|145.9
|144.9
|Belmont
|6
|54.5%
|79.8
|159.2
|78.7
|145.9
|157
Additional Drake Insights & Trends
- The Bulldogs record only 0.7 more points per game (79.4) than the Bruins allow (78.7).
- Drake is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall when scoring more than 78.7 points.
Drake vs. Belmont Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Drake
|6-7-0
|4-7
|7-6-0
|Belmont
|4-7-0
|1-3
|5-6-0
Drake vs. Belmont Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Drake
|Belmont
|14-1
|Home Record
|12-2
|6-6
|Away Record
|7-7
|7-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|80.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.2
|72.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.7
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-4-0
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-7-0
