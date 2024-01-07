Drake vs. Belmont January 7 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's MVC slate includes the Belmont Bruins (9-4, 2-0 MVC) meeting the Drake Bulldogs (11-2, 2-0 MVC) at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Drake vs. Belmont Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Drake Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Drake Players to Watch
- Tucker DeVries: 19 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Darnell Brodie: 11.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Atin Wright: 14.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Kevin Overton: 13.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Conor Enright: 7.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Belmont Players to Watch
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 16.8 PTS, 4 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malik Dia: 16.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Cade Tyson: 17.8 PTS, 5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jayce Willingham: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Walker: 6.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Drake vs. Belmont Stat Comparison
|Belmont Rank
|Belmont AVG
|Drake AVG
|Drake Rank
|55th
|81.1
|Points Scored
|78.7
|97th
|334th
|79.2
|Points Allowed
|66.9
|89th
|270th
|34.4
|Rebounds
|34.8
|253rd
|330th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|256th
|89th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|8.2
|121st
|97th
|15.1
|Assists
|16.2
|55th
|268th
|12.8
|Turnovers
|9.2
|18th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.