Sunday's MVC slate includes the Belmont Bruins (9-4, 2-0 MVC) meeting the Drake Bulldogs (11-2, 2-0 MVC) at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Drake vs. Belmont Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Drake Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Drake Players to Watch

  • Tucker DeVries: 19 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Darnell Brodie: 11.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Atin Wright: 14.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Kevin Overton: 13.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Conor Enright: 7.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Belmont Players to Watch

  • Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 16.8 PTS, 4 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Malik Dia: 16.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Cade Tyson: 17.8 PTS, 5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jayce Willingham: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Isaiah Walker: 6.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Drake vs. Belmont Stat Comparison

Belmont Rank Belmont AVG Drake AVG Drake Rank
55th 81.1 Points Scored 78.7 97th
334th 79.2 Points Allowed 66.9 89th
270th 34.4 Rebounds 34.8 253rd
330th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 8.2 256th
89th 8.5 3pt Made 8.2 121st
97th 15.1 Assists 16.2 55th
268th 12.8 Turnovers 9.2 18th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.