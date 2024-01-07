The Belmont Bruins (9-5, 2-1 MVC) aim to build on a five-game home winning run when hosting the Drake Bulldogs (12-2, 3-0 MVC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Drake vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Drake Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Bruins allow to opponents.

In games Drake shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 263rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bruins sit at 275th.

The Bulldogs average 79.4 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 78.7 the Bruins allow.

Drake is 7-0 when scoring more than 78.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Drake played better when playing at home last season, scoring 80.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game when playing on the road.

When playing at home, the Bulldogs ceded 7.7 fewer points per game (61.9) than away from home (69.6).

At home, Drake drained one more three-pointers per game (8.5) than in road games (7.5). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in away games (38%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Drake Upcoming Schedule