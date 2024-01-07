How to Watch Drake vs. Belmont on TV or Live Stream - January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Belmont Bruins (9-5, 2-1 MVC) aim to build on a five-game home winning run when hosting the Drake Bulldogs (12-2, 3-0 MVC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET.
Drake vs. Belmont Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
Drake Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Bruins allow to opponents.
- In games Drake shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.
- The Bulldogs are the 263rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bruins sit at 275th.
- The Bulldogs average 79.4 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 78.7 the Bruins allow.
- Drake is 7-0 when scoring more than 78.7 points.
Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Drake played better when playing at home last season, scoring 80.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, the Bulldogs ceded 7.7 fewer points per game (61.9) than away from home (69.6).
- At home, Drake drained one more three-pointers per game (8.5) than in road games (7.5). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in away games (38%).
Drake Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 92-55
|Knapp Center
|12/22/2023
|@ UAB
|L 79-78
|Bartow Arena
|1/2/2024
|Illinois State
|W 88-71
|Knapp Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Belmont
|-
|Curb Event Center
|1/10/2024
|Indiana State
|-
|Knapp Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Southern Illinois
|-
|Banterra Center
