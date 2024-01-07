Sunday's contest between the Drake Bulldogs (12-2, 3-0 MVC) and Belmont Bruins (9-5, 2-1 MVC) matching up at Curb Event Center has a projected final score of 80-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Drake, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on January 7.

The matchup has no line set.

Drake vs. Belmont Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Curb Event Center

Drake vs. Belmont Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 80, Belmont 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Drake vs. Belmont

Computer Predicted Spread: Drake (-6.5)

Drake (-6.5) Computer Predicted Total: 152.5

Belmont is 4-7-0 against the spread, while Drake's ATS record this season is 6-7-0. The Bruins have a 5-6-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bulldogs have a record of 7-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over. In the past 10 games, Belmont has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. Drake has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 matches.

Drake Performance Insights

The Bulldogs put up 79.4 points per game (78th in college basketball) while giving up 67.2 per contest (100th in college basketball). They have a +170 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 12.2 points per game.

Drake ranks 261st in college basketball at 34.6 rebounds per game. That's 2.5 more than the 32.1 its opponents average.

Drake connects on 1.6 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.5 (86th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.9.

Drake wins the turnover battle by 4.3 per game, committing 9.1 (17th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.4.

