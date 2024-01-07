When Dontayvion Wicks takes the field for the Green Bay Packers in their Week 18 matchup against the Chicago Bears (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Packers vs Bears Anytime TD Bets

Will Dontayvion Wicks score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Wicks has 520 yards receiving on 33 receptions (51 targets), with two TDs, averaging 37.1 yards per game.

Wicks has grabbed two touchdown catches this year in 14 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Dontayvion Wicks Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Falcons 4 2 40 1 Week 3 Saints 6 4 45 0 Week 4 Lions 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 1 1 10 0 Week 7 @Broncos 1 1 17 0 Week 8 Vikings 4 2 28 0 Week 9 Rams 4 4 49 0 Week 10 @Steelers 4 3 51 0 Week 11 Chargers 5 3 91 0 Week 13 Chiefs 4 3 43 0 Week 14 @Giants 6 2 20 0 Week 15 Buccaneers 7 6 97 0 Week 16 @Panthers 2 2 29 1

