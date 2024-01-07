When Christian Watson takes the field for the Green Bay Packers in their Week 18 matchup versus the Chicago Bears (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Odds to score a TD this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a TD)

Watson's stat line this campaign shows 28 catches for 422 yards and five scores. He puts up 46.9 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 53 times.

In four of nine games this season, Watson has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Lions 4 2 25 1 Week 5 @Raiders 7 3 91 0 Week 7 @Broncos 5 3 27 0 Week 8 Vikings 8 3 33 0 Week 9 Rams 2 1 37 0 Week 10 @Steelers 7 2 23 0 Week 11 Chargers 4 2 21 1 Week 12 @Lions 7 5 94 1 Week 13 Chiefs 9 7 71 2

