Christian Watson will be running routes against the 21st-ranked passing defense in the league when his Green Bay Packers meet the Chicago Bears in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Watson's 28 grabs have gotten him 422 yards (for an average of 46.9 per game) and five scores. He has been targeted 53 times.

Watson vs. the Bears

Watson vs the Bears (since 2021): 2 GP / 28.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 28.5 REC YPG / REC TD Chicago has allowed three opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bears have allowed 27 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Chicago has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Bears is allowing 233.4 yards per outing this year, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Bears' defense ranks 29th in the league by conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (29 total passing TDs).

Packers Player Previews

Christian Watson Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 36.5 (-118)

Watson Receiving Insights

In three of nine games this season, Watson has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Watson has been targeted on 53 of his team's 549 passing attempts this season (9.7% target share).

He averages 8.0 yards per target this season (422 yards on 53 targets).

In four of nine games this season, Watson has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has 12.5% of his team's 40 offensive touchdowns this season (five).

With 13 red zone targets, Watson has been on the receiving end of 14.9% of his team's 87 red zone pass attempts.

Watson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chiefs 12/3/2023 Week 13 9 TAR / 7 REC / 71 YDS / 2 TDs 2 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/23/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 5 REC / 94 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/12/2023 Week 10 7 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 1 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

