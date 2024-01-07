Sunday's contest at Haas Pavilion has the Washington State Cougars (11-4) squaring off against the California Golden Bears (11-3) at 3:00 PM ET (on January 7). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 67-66 victory for Washington State, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Golden Bears took care of business in their most recent outing 70-57 against Washington on Friday.

The Golden Bears are coming off of a 70-57 win against Washington in their most recent game on Friday. The Cougars' last game was a 74-65 loss to Stanford on Friday. Ioanna Krimili totaled 21 points, two rebounds and four assists for the Golden Bears. The Cougars got a team-leading 22 points from Charlisse Leger-Walker in the loss.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cal vs. Washington State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California How to Watch on TV: Fubo Sports US

Fubo Sports US Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cal vs. Washington State Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington State 67, Cal 66

Top 25 Predictions

Cal Schedule Analysis

The Golden Bears' best victory of the season came against the Washington Huskies, a top 50 team (No. 39), according to our computer rankings. The Golden Bears claimed the 70-57 home win on January 5.

The Golden Bears have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one), but also have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (three).

Cal has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (two).

The Golden Bears have three wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cal 2023-24 Best Wins

70-57 at home over Washington (No. 39) on January 5

67-53 on the road over Auburn (No. 56) on November 17

71-56 at home over Santa Clara (No. 73) on November 8

78-70 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 77) on December 15

74-60 at home over Cal Poly (No. 108) on November 13

Washington State Schedule Analysis

When the Cougars beat the Gonzaga Bulldogs (No. 18 in the AP's Top 25) on November 9 by a score of 77-72, it was their signature win of the year thus far.

The Cougars have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (two), but also have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (three).

Washington State has two wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

The Golden Bears have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (three).

Washington State 2023-24 Best Wins

77-72 at home over Gonzaga (No. 18/AP Poll) on November 9

87-67 over Maryland (No. 26) on November 23

69-64 on the road over South Dakota State (No. 78) on December 5

95-48 at home over Houston (No. 96) on December 17

61-49 on the road over Montana (No. 101) on November 14

Cal Leaders

Leilani McIntosh: 11.6 PTS, 6.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 39.8 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)

11.6 PTS, 6.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 39.8 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49) Marta Suarez: 13.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (21-for-66)

13.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (21-for-66) McKayla Williams: 8.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 45.4 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)

8.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 45.4 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40) Ugonne Onyiah: 7.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 48.7 FG%

7.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 48.7 FG% Kemery Martin: 7.4 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59)

Washington State Leaders

Leger-Walker: 13.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 23.2 3PT% (16-for-69)

13.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 23.2 3PT% (16-for-69) Bella Murekatete: 13.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK, 56.7 FG%

13.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK, 56.7 FG% Tara Wallack: 9.0 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

9.0 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Astera Tuhina: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.9 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.9 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46) Eleonora Villa: 10.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (24-for-64)

Cal Performance Insights

The Golden Bears have a +165 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.8 points per game. They're putting up 71.4 points per game to rank 103rd in college basketball and are allowing 59.6 per contest to rank 88th in college basketball.

Washington State Performance Insights

The Cougars outscore opponents by 17.2 points per game (posting 74.7 points per game, 73rd in college basketball, and giving up 57.5 per outing, 62nd in college basketball) and have a +257 scoring differential.

The Cougars are putting up more points at home (79.6 per game) than on the road (67.6).

At home Washington State is allowing 55.7 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than it is on the road (59.8).

Over their past 10 games, the Cougars are scoring 75.9 points per game, 1.2 more than their season average (74.7).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.