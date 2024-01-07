Cal vs. Washington State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 7
Sunday's contest at Haas Pavilion has the Washington State Cougars (11-4) squaring off against the California Golden Bears (11-3) at 3:00 PM ET (on January 7). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 67-66 victory for Washington State, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Golden Bears took care of business in their most recent outing 70-57 against Washington on Friday.
The Cougars' last game was a 74-65 loss to Stanford on Friday. Ioanna Krimili totaled 21 points, two rebounds and four assists for the Golden Bears. The Cougars got a team-leading 22 points from Charlisse Leger-Walker in the loss.
Cal vs. Washington State Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California
- How to Watch on TV: Fubo Sports US
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Cal vs. Washington State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Washington State 67, Cal 66
Cal Schedule Analysis
- The Golden Bears' best victory of the season came against the Washington Huskies, a top 50 team (No. 39), according to our computer rankings. The Golden Bears claimed the 70-57 home win on January 5.
- The Golden Bears have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one), but also have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (three).
- Cal has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (two).
- The Golden Bears have three wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.
Cal 2023-24 Best Wins
- 70-57 at home over Washington (No. 39) on January 5
- 67-53 on the road over Auburn (No. 56) on November 17
- 71-56 at home over Santa Clara (No. 73) on November 8
- 78-70 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 77) on December 15
- 74-60 at home over Cal Poly (No. 108) on November 13
Washington State Schedule Analysis
- When the Cougars beat the Gonzaga Bulldogs (No. 18 in the AP's Top 25) on November 9 by a score of 77-72, it was their signature win of the year thus far.
- The Cougars have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (two), but also have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (three).
- Washington State has two wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.
- The Golden Bears have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (three).
Washington State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 77-72 at home over Gonzaga (No. 18/AP Poll) on November 9
- 87-67 over Maryland (No. 26) on November 23
- 69-64 on the road over South Dakota State (No. 78) on December 5
- 95-48 at home over Houston (No. 96) on December 17
- 61-49 on the road over Montana (No. 101) on November 14
Cal Leaders
- Leilani McIntosh: 11.6 PTS, 6.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 39.8 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)
- Marta Suarez: 13.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (21-for-66)
- McKayla Williams: 8.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 45.4 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)
- Ugonne Onyiah: 7.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 48.7 FG%
- Kemery Martin: 7.4 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59)
Washington State Leaders
- Leger-Walker: 13.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 23.2 3PT% (16-for-69)
- Bella Murekatete: 13.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK, 56.7 FG%
- Tara Wallack: 9.0 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
- Astera Tuhina: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.9 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)
- Eleonora Villa: 10.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (24-for-64)
Cal Performance Insights
- The Golden Bears have a +165 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.8 points per game. They're putting up 71.4 points per game to rank 103rd in college basketball and are allowing 59.6 per contest to rank 88th in college basketball.
Washington State Performance Insights
- The Cougars outscore opponents by 17.2 points per game (posting 74.7 points per game, 73rd in college basketball, and giving up 57.5 per outing, 62nd in college basketball) and have a +257 scoring differential.
- The Cougars are putting up more points at home (79.6 per game) than on the road (67.6).
- At home Washington State is allowing 55.7 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than it is on the road (59.8).
- Over their past 10 games, the Cougars are scoring 75.9 points per game, 1.2 more than their season average (74.7).
