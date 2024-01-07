The Washington State Cougars' (11-4) Pac-12 schedule includes Sunday's game against the California Golden Bears (11-3) at Haas Pavilion. It begins at 3:00 PM ET.

Cal Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Washington

Cal vs. Washington State Scoring Comparison

The Cougars put up an average of 74.7 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 59.6 the Golden Bears give up.

Washington State has put together an 11-2 record in games it scores more than 59.6 points.

Cal has an 11-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.7 points.

The 71.4 points per game the Golden Bears put up are 13.9 more points than the Cougars allow (57.5).

Cal is 11-1 when scoring more than 57.5 points.

When Washington State gives up fewer than 71.4 points, it is 10-3.

The Golden Bears shoot 41.3% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Cougars allow defensively.

The Cougars make 47.0% of their shots from the field, 9.8% higher than the Golden Bears' defensive field-goal percentage.

Cal Leaders

Charlisse Leger-Walker: 13.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 23.2 3PT% (16-for-69)

13.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 23.2 3PT% (16-for-69) Bella Murekatete: 13.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK, 56.7 FG%

13.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK, 56.7 FG% Tara Wallack: 9.0 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

9.0 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Astera Tuhina: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.9 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.9 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46) Eleonora Villa: 10.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (24-for-64)

Washington State Leaders

Cal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2023 UL Monroe W 79-55 Haas Pavilion 12/29/2023 Stanford L 78-51 Haas Pavilion 1/5/2024 Washington W 70-57 Haas Pavilion 1/7/2024 Washington State - Haas Pavilion 1/12/2024 @ Colorado - CU Events Center 1/14/2024 @ Utah - Jon M. Huntsman Center

Washington State Schedule