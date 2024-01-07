How to Watch the Cal vs. Washington State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Washington State Cougars' (11-4) Pac-12 schedule includes Sunday's game against the California Golden Bears (11-3) at Haas Pavilion. It begins at 3:00 PM ET.
Cal Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California
- TV: Pac-12 Washington
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Cal vs. Washington State Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars put up an average of 74.7 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 59.6 the Golden Bears give up.
- Washington State has put together an 11-2 record in games it scores more than 59.6 points.
- Cal has an 11-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.7 points.
- The 71.4 points per game the Golden Bears put up are 13.9 more points than the Cougars allow (57.5).
- Cal is 11-1 when scoring more than 57.5 points.
- When Washington State gives up fewer than 71.4 points, it is 10-3.
- The Golden Bears shoot 41.3% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Cougars allow defensively.
- The Cougars make 47.0% of their shots from the field, 9.8% higher than the Golden Bears' defensive field-goal percentage.
Cal Leaders
- Charlisse Leger-Walker: 13.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 23.2 3PT% (16-for-69)
- Bella Murekatete: 13.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK, 56.7 FG%
- Tara Wallack: 9.0 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
- Astera Tuhina: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.9 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)
- Eleonora Villa: 10.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (24-for-64)
Washington State Leaders
Cal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|UL Monroe
|W 79-55
|Haas Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|Stanford
|L 78-51
|Haas Pavilion
|1/5/2024
|Washington
|W 70-57
|Haas Pavilion
|1/7/2024
|Washington State
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|1/12/2024
|@ Colorado
|-
|CU Events Center
|1/14/2024
|@ Utah
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
Washington State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Houston
|W 95-48
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|@ Auburn
|L 69-62
|Neville Arena
|1/5/2024
|@ Stanford
|L 74-65
|Maples Pavilion
|1/7/2024
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|1/14/2024
|@ Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|1/19/2024
|Arizona State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
