Sunday's Pac-12 schedule includes the California Golden Bears (10-2) meeting the Washington State Cougars (11-3) at 3:00 PM ET.

Cal vs. Washington State Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Cal Players to Watch

Leilani McIntosh: 12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 6.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 6.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Marta Suarez: 14.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK McKayla Williams: 8.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Ugonne Onyiah: 6.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

6.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK Kemery Martin: 8.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Washington State Players to Watch

Charlisse Leger-Walker: 12.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Bella Murekatete: 13.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Tara Wallack: 9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Astera Tuhina: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Eleonora Villa: 11.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

