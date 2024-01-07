Looking for an up-to-date view of the Big Ten and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

Big Ten Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Purdue

  • Current Record: 14-1 | Projected Record: 30-1
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: -225
  • Overall Rank: 2nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
  • Last Game: W 83-78 vs Illinois

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Nebraska
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: Peacock

2. Illinois

  • Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 25-6
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +1000
  • Overall Rank: 6th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 52nd
  • Last Game: L 83-78 vs Purdue

Next Game

  • Opponent: Michigan State
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

3. Michigan State

  • Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 23-8
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +1600
  • Overall Rank: 9th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
  • Last Game: L 88-74 vs Northwestern

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Illinois
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

4. Wisconsin

  • Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 26-5
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +700
  • Overall Rank: 12th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
  • Last Game: W 88-72 vs Nebraska

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Ohio State
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

5. Ohio State

  • Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 20-12
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +1000
  • Overall Rank: 39th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 79th
  • Last Game: L 71-65 vs Indiana

Next Game

  • Opponent: Wisconsin
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

6. Iowa

  • Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 18-13
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 50th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 55th
  • Last Game: W 86-77 vs Rutgers

Next Game

  • Opponent: Nebraska
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

7. Nebraska

  • Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 22-9
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000
  • Overall Rank: 53rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 136th
  • Last Game: L 88-72 vs Wisconsin

Next Game

  • Opponent: Purdue
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: Peacock

8. Michigan

  • Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 12-19
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000
  • Overall Rank: 60th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
  • Last Game: L 79-73 vs Penn State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Maryland
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

9. Minnesota

  • Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 17-14
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +20000
  • Overall Rank: 72nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 300th
  • Last Game: W 65-62 vs Maryland

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Indiana
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

10. Northwestern

  • Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 14-17
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +5000
  • Overall Rank: 91st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 120th
  • Last Game: W 88-74 vs Michigan State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Penn State
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

11. Rutgers

  • Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 12-19
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 101st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 75th
  • Last Game: L 86-77 vs Iowa

Next Game

  • Opponent: Indiana
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: Peacock

12. Indiana

  • Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 14-17
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +3000
  • Overall Rank: 102nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 54th
  • Last Game: W 71-65 vs Ohio State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Rutgers
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: Peacock

13. Penn State

  • Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 12-19
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 104th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 114th
  • Last Game: W 79-73 vs Michigan

Next Game

  • Opponent: Northwestern
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

14. Maryland

  • Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 12-19
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +5000
  • Overall Rank: 108th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 177th
  • Last Game: L 65-62 vs Minnesota

Next Game

  • Opponent: Michigan
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

