The Minnesota Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards included, face the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on January 5, Edwards produced 24 points, five assists and two steals in a 122-95 win against the Rockets.

In this article we will dive into Edwards' prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 26.5 31.4 Rebounds 5.5 5.2 5.1 Assists 4.5 5.1 5.0 PRA -- 36.8 41.5 PR -- 31.7 36.5 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.9



Anthony Edwards Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, Edwards has made 9.1 shots per game, which adds up to 20.2% of his team's total makes.

Edwards is averaging 6.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.6% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Edwards' opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 103.4 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves rank 28th in possessions per game with 101.

Defensively, the Mavericks are 21st in the NBA, allowing 117 points per game.

On the boards, the Mavericks are 28th in the NBA, giving up 46.4 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Mavericks are 24th in the league, allowing 27.4 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Mavericks are ranked 17th in the league, conceding 13.3 makes per game.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/28/2023 38 44 3 4 6 1 3 12/14/2023 35 9 2 11 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.