When the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions square off in Week 18 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Alexander Mattison score a touchdown? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Mattison has churned out a team-high 676 rushing yards (45.1 per game) and scored zero touchdowns.

Mattison also figures in the passing game, catching 29 passes for 187 yards (12.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Mattison does not have a rushing touchdown in 15 games.

He has posted a touchdown catch in three of 15 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Alexander Mattison Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 11 34 0 3 10 1 Week 2 @Eagles 8 28 0 3 11 0 Week 3 Chargers 20 93 0 5 32 0 Week 4 @Panthers 17 95 0 1 3 0 Week 5 Chiefs 8 26 0 2 20 1 Week 6 @Bears 18 44 0 4 28 0 Week 7 49ers 8 39 0 2 3 0 Week 8 @Packers 16 31 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Falcons 16 44 0 2 49 1 Week 10 Saints 8 27 0 1 6 0 Week 11 @Broncos 18 81 0 1 -1 0 Week 12 Bears 10 52 0 2 11 0 Week 14 @Raiders 10 66 0 0 0 0 Week 16 Lions 2 -1 0 0 0 0 Week 17 Packers 3 17 0 2 13 0

