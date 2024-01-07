Should you wager on Aaron Jones hitting paydirt in the Green Bay Packers' upcoming Week 18 matchup against the Chicago Bears, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Packers vs Bears Anytime TD Bets

Will Aaron Jones score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Jones has rushed for 545 yards (54.5 per game) on 120 carries with two touchdowns.

Jones has also caught 25 passes for 203 yards (20.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Jones has run for a touchdown in two games this season.

He, in 10 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Aaron Jones Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 9 41 1 2 86 1 Week 4 Lions 5 18 0 1 -4 0 Week 7 @Broncos 8 35 0 3 22 0 Week 8 Vikings 7 29 0 4 17 0 Week 9 Rams 20 73 1 4 26 0 Week 10 @Steelers 13 35 0 4 19 0 Week 11 Chargers 4 14 0 1 3 0 Week 15 Buccaneers 13 53 0 4 16 0 Week 16 @Panthers 21 127 0 1 8 0 Week 17 @Vikings 20 120 0 1 10 0

