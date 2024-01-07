Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has a difficult matchup in Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Chicago Bears. The Bears are giving up the fewest rushing yards in the NFL, 84 per game.

On the ground, Jones has 545 rushing yards on 120 attempts (54.5 ypg), and has two rushing TDs. As a receiver, Jones has tacked on 25 catches for 203 yards while scoring one touchdown.

Jones vs. the Bears

Jones vs the Bears (since 2021): 5 GP / 62 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

5 GP / 62 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Bears have not given up 100 or more yards to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Chicago has given up one or more rushing TDs to eight opposing players this year.

No player has rushed two or more TDs against the Bears this season.

Jones will play against the NFL's best rush defense this week. The Bears concede 84 yards on the ground per game.

The Bears have the No. 2 defense in the league in rushing TDs allowed, conceding eight this season (0.5 per game).

Packers Player Previews

Aaron Jones Rushing Props vs. the Bears

Rushing Yards: 66.5 (-115)

Jones Rushing Insights

Jones has hit the rushing yards over in four of 10 opportunities (40.0%).

The Packers pass on 57.0% of their plays and run on 43.0%. They are 11th in NFL action in points scored.

He has handled 29.0% of his team's 414 rushing attempts this season (120).

Jones has a rushing touchdown in two games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has three total touchdowns this season (7.5% of his team's 40 offensive TDs).

He has 29 red zone carries for 35.4% of the team share (his team runs on 48.5% of its plays in the red zone).

Aaron Jones Receiving Props vs the Bears

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-111)

Jones Receiving Insights

Jones, in four of 10 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Jones has 6.9% of his team's target share (38 targets on 549 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 38 times this season, averaging 5.3 yards per target.

Jones has had a touchdown catch in one of 10 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Jones (nine red zone targets) has been targeted 10.3% of the time in the red zone (87 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Jones' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Vikings 12/31/2023 Week 17 20 ATT / 120 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 12/24/2023 Week 16 21 ATT / 127 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 12/17/2023 Week 15 13 ATT / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/12/2023 Week 10 13 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs

