Will A.J. Dillon Score a Touchdown Against the Bears in Week 18?
Should you wager on A.J. Dillon getting into the end zone in the Green Bay Packers' upcoming Week 18 matchup against the Chicago Bears, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Packers vs Bears Anytime TD Bets
Will A.J. Dillon score a touchdown against the Bears?
Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)
- Dillon has a team-high 613 rushing yards (40.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Dillon also averages 14.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 22 passes for 223 yards.
- Dillon has run for a touchdown in two games this year.
A.J. Dillon Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|13
|19
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|15
|55
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|11
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Lions
|5
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|20
|76
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|15
|61
|0
|2
|34
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|6
|11
|0
|5
|41
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|9
|40
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|9
|70
|0
|1
|11
|0
|Week 11
|Chargers
|14
|29
|0
|4
|32
|0
|Week 12
|@Lions
|14
|43
|0
|3
|38
|0
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|18
|73
|0
|1
|14
|0
|Week 14
|@Giants
|15
|53
|0
|2
|25
|0
|Week 16
|@Panthers
|7
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Vikings
|7
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
