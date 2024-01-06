Currently, the Minnesota Wild (16-17-4) have nine players on the injury report, including Kirill Kaprizov, in their matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets (13-19-8) at Nationwide Arena on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jonas Brodin D Out Upper Body Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed Sam Hentges C Out Undisclosed Kirill Kaprizov LW Out Upper Body Marcus Foligno LW Questionable Lower Body Filip Gustavsson G Out Lower Body Jared Spurgeon D Out Undisclosed Vinni Lettieri C Out Lower Body

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Boone Jenner C Out Jaw Patrik Laine LW Out Clavicle Fracture Nick Blankenburg D Out Upper Body Zachary Werenski D Out Lower Body Sean Kuraly C Out Abdominal

Wild vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Arena: Nationwide Arena

Wild Season Insights

Minnesota's 109 total goals (3.0 per game) make it the 25th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Its goal differential (-9) ranks 24th in the league.

Blue Jackets Season Insights

The Blue Jackets' 122 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 13th in the NHL.

Columbus' total of 145 goals given up (3.6 per game) ranks 30th in the NHL.

Their -23 goal differential is 27th in the league.

Wild vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-125) Blue Jackets (+105) 6.5

