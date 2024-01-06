When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Washington State be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Washington State ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-5 0-3 NR NR 23

Washington State's best wins

Washington State defeated the No. 18 Gonzaga Bulldogs, 77-72, on November 9, in its signature win of the season. Charlisse Leger-Walker, in that signature win, posted a team-leading 26 points with six rebounds and four assists. Astera Tuhina also played a part with 15 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

87-67 over Maryland (No. 10/RPI) on November 23

69-64 on the road over South Dakota State (No. 64/RPI) on December 5

61-49 on the road over Montana (No. 106/RPI) on November 14

95-48 at home over Houston (No. 108/RPI) on December 17

78-61 at home over Cal Poly (No. 114/RPI) on November 6

Washington State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 3-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams based on the RPI, Washington State is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins, but also tied for the 42nd-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Washington State has to manage the 23rd-toughest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Cougars have 15 games left this season, including five versus teams with worse records, and 15 against teams with records above .500.

WSU has 15 games left to play this season, and seven of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Washington State's next game

Matchup: Washington Huskies vs. Washington State Cougars

Washington Huskies vs. Washington State Cougars Date/Time: Sunday, January 14 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 14 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington

