When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Washington be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How Washington ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 1-2 27 24 52

Washington's best wins

Washington took down the Washington State Cougars (No. 23 in the RPI) in a 60-55 win on December 10 -- its best win of the season. In the victory over Washington State, Hannah Stines amassed a team-best 21 points. Lauren Schwartz chipped in 20 points.

Next best wins

81-64 at home over Pacific (No. 113/RPI) on November 15

55-50 at home over Montana State (No. 148/RPI) on December 5

58-41 on the road over Hawaii (No. 176/RPI) on November 26

64-32 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 189/RPI) on December 16

57-37 over Idaho State (No. 229/RPI) on November 24

Washington's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Washington is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories, but also tied for the 42nd-most defeats.

The Huskies have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (seven).

Schedule insights

Washington gets the 115th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Huskies have 15 games remaining this year, including eight against teams with worse records, and 15 against teams with records north of .500.

Washington has 15 games remaining on the schedule, with seven games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Washington's next game

Matchup: Washington Huskies vs. Washington State Cougars

Washington Huskies vs. Washington State Cougars Date/Time: Sunday, January 14 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 14 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington

