2024 NCAA Bracketology: Washington Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Washington be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.
How Washington ranks
|Record
|Pac-12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-3
|1-2
|27
|24
|52
Washington's best wins
Washington took down the Washington State Cougars (No. 23 in the RPI) in a 60-55 win on December 10 -- its best win of the season. In the victory over Washington State, Hannah Stines amassed a team-best 21 points. Lauren Schwartz chipped in 20 points.
Next best wins
- 81-64 at home over Pacific (No. 113/RPI) on November 15
- 55-50 at home over Montana State (No. 148/RPI) on December 5
- 58-41 on the road over Hawaii (No. 176/RPI) on November 26
- 64-32 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 189/RPI) on December 16
- 57-37 over Idaho State (No. 229/RPI) on November 24
Washington's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Washington is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories, but also tied for the 42nd-most defeats.
- The Huskies have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (seven).
Schedule insights
- Washington gets the 115th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Huskies have 15 games remaining this year, including eight against teams with worse records, and 15 against teams with records north of .500.
- Washington has 15 games remaining on the schedule, with seven games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Washington's next game
- Matchup: Washington Huskies vs. Washington State Cougars
- Date/Time: Sunday, January 14 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington
