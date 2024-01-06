Will Villanova be one of the teams to earn a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Villanova's complete tournament resume.

How Villanova ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 2-1 NR NR 32

Villanova's best wins

When Villanova beat the Richmond Spiders, the No. 25 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 67-57 on November 30, it was its best win of the season. Kaitlyn Orihel, in that signature victory, delivered a team-high 13 points with six rebounds and one assist. Maddie Webber also played a part with 11 points, four rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

50-45 on the road over Seton Hall (No. 68/RPI) on January 3

64-42 on the road over Portland (No. 103/RPI) on November 10

68-62 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 132/RPI) on December 5

90-62 at home over Temple (No. 158/RPI) on November 19

74-65 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 160/RPI) on November 26

Villanova's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-4 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Villanova has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country according to the RPI (two), but also has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (four).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Villanova is playing the 42nd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Wildcats' upcoming schedule includes six games against teams with worse records and 15 games versus teams with records above .500.

Glancing at Villanova's upcoming schedule, it has six games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Villanova's next game

Matchup: Villanova Wildcats vs. Georgetown Hoyas

Villanova Wildcats vs. Georgetown Hoyas Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 11:30 AM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 11:30 AM ET Location: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

