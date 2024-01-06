What are Utah's chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Utah ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 1-2 15 12 33

Utah's best wins

Utah captured its best win of the season on December 7 by securing a 74-48 victory over the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, the No. 51-ranked team based on the RPI. Alissa Pili, in that signature win, compiled a team-best 31 points with seven rebounds and three assists. Kennady McQueen also played a role with 11 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

58-41 on the road over Arizona State (No. 127/RPI) on January 5

87-68 at home over BYU (No. 138/RPI) on December 2

117-72 over Eastern Kentucky (No. 168/RPI) on November 19

104-45 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 232/RPI) on November 6

96-60 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 258/RPI) on December 16

Utah's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-4 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Utah has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one), but also has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (four).

Schedule insights

Utah has been given the 72nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Utes have 15 games remaining this season, including four versus teams with worse records, and 15 against teams with records above .500.

Utah's upcoming schedule includes six games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Utah's next game

Matchup: Utah Utes vs. Stanford Cardinal

Utah Utes vs. Stanford Cardinal Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, January 12 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

