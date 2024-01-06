Will Utah Tech be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features Utah Tech's complete tournament resume.

How Utah Tech ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 2-2 NR NR 213

Utah Tech's best wins

Utah Tech notched its best win of the season on December 19 by registering a 92-86 victory over the Oregon Ducks, a top 50 team in the RPI. Against Oregon, Maggie McCord led the team by dropping 24 points to go along with four rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

73-58 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 266/RPI) on November 9

56-46 on the road over New Hampshire (No. 293/RPI) on November 22

73-59 on the road over Utah Valley (No. 325/RPI) on December 2

81-65 at home over Seattle U (No. 340/RPI) on January 4

81-58 on the road over Stonehill (No. 353/RPI) on November 25

Utah Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

Schedule insights

Utah Tech gets the 286th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Trailblazers' 16 remaining games this year, 12 are against teams with worse records, and six are against teams with records over .500.

As far as Utah Tech's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Utah Tech's next game

Matchup: Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:30 PM ET Location: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

