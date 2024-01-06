Utah State vs. San Jose State January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Utah State Aggies (3-8) meet the San Jose State Spartans (5-6) in a clash of MWC teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Utah State vs. San Jose State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Utah State Players to Watch
- Cheyenne Stubbs: 14.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Skye Miller: 10.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ivory Finley: 5.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Samiana Suguturaga: 4.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bridget Mullings: 5.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
San Jose State Players to Watch
- Amhyia Moreland: 11.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Jyah LoVett: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sabrina Ma: 9.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Sydni Summers: 6.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nailea Nicholas: 3.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
