The Utah State Aggies (3-8) meet the San Jose State Spartans (5-6) in a clash of MWC teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Utah State vs. San Jose State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Utah State Players to Watch

Cheyenne Stubbs: 14.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Skye Miller: 10.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Ivory Finley: 5.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Samiana Suguturaga: 4.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

4.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Bridget Mullings: 5.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

San Jose State Players to Watch

Amhyia Moreland: 11.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Jyah LoVett: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Sabrina Ma: 9.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Sydni Summers: 6.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Nailea Nicholas: 3.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

