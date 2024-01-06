Saturday's contest between the San Jose State Spartans (5-8) and Utah State Aggies (3-10) matching up at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum has a projected final score of 65-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Spartans, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

Their last time out, the Aggies lost 54-48 to Wyoming on Wednesday.

The Aggies dropped their last matchup 54-48 against Wyoming on Wednesday. The Spartans' most recent game on Wednesday ended in a 70-67 loss to Fresno State. Macy Smith scored a team-leading nine points for the Aggies in the loss. Jyah LoVett scored 26 points in the Spartans' loss, leading the team.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Utah State vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Utah State vs. San Jose State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Jose State 65, Utah State 59

Top 25 Predictions

Utah State Schedule Analysis

The Aggies took down the No. 250-ranked (according to our computer rankings) UMKC Kangaroos, 62-60, on November 14, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

The Aggies have four losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in the country.

Utah State has three losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Utah State 2023-24 Best Wins

62-60 on the road over UMKC (No. 250) on November 14

72-62 at home over Weber State (No. 286) on November 17

San Jose State Schedule Analysis

When the Spartans defeated the Cal Poly Mustangs, who are ranked No. 116 in our computer rankings, on November 11 by a score of 61-56, it was their best victory of the season so far.

San Jose State has two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 41st-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Aggies are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most losses.

San Jose State 2023-24 Best Wins

61-56 at home over Cal Poly (No. 116) on November 11

61-53 on the road over Loyola Marymount (No. 194) on November 19

81-65 at home over Bellarmine (No. 311) on November 9

70-53 on the road over CSU Northridge (No. 339) on December 18

Utah State Leaders

Cheyenne Stubbs: 15.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.0 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (20-for-59)

15.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.0 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (20-for-59) Skye Miller: 9.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.1 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)

9.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.1 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39) Ivory Finley: 5.9 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)

5.9 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35) Samiana Suguturaga: 4.8 PTS, 43.4 FG%

4.8 PTS, 43.4 FG% Bridget Mullings: 5.0 PTS, 56.1 FG%

San Jose State Leaders

Amhyia Moreland: 11.8 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 59.1 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

11.8 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 59.1 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) LoVett: 13.9 PTS, 2.8 STL, 41.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)

13.9 PTS, 2.8 STL, 41.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34) Sabrina Ma: 10.1 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 33.0 3PT% (29-for-88)

10.1 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 33.0 3PT% (29-for-88) Sydni Summers: 5.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.9 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (18-for-53)

5.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.9 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (18-for-53) Nailea Nicholas: 3.1 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

Utah State Performance Insights

The Aggies average 55.6 points per game (325th in college basketball) while giving up 67.6 per outing (260th in college basketball). They have a -156 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 12.0 points per game.

Offensively, the Aggies post 53.4 points per game in home games, compared to 58.2 points per game in away games.

Utah State is surrendering 63.0 points per game this season in home games, which is 10.0 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (73.0).

San Jose State Performance Insights

The Spartans have a +35 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.7 points per game. They're putting up 63.2 points per game, 230th in college basketball, and are allowing 60.5 per outing to rank 98th in college basketball.

At home the Spartans are putting up 75.6 points per game, 19.3 more than they are averaging on the road (56.3).

San Jose State concedes 54.8 points per game at home, and 65.1 on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.