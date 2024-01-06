2024 NCAA Bracketology: USC Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will USC be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.
How USC ranks
|Record
|Pac-12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|12-1
|2-1
|9
|6
|9
USC's best wins
When USC beat the Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 20 in the AP's Top 25) on November 6 by a score of 83-74, it was its signature victory of the season thus far. The leading scorer against Ohio State was JuJu Watkins, who put up 32 points with six rebounds and five assists.
Next best wins
- 56-54 at home over Oregon State (No. 21/RPI) on January 5
- 67-51 at home over FGCU (No. 28/RPI) on November 10
- 68-54 at home over Oregon (No. 48/RPI) on January 7
- 64-54 over Seton Hall (No. 68/RPI) on November 20
- 71-70 over Penn State (No. 86/RPI) on November 22
USC's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 3-1 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
- Based on the RPI, USC has three wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the nation.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Trojans are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most wins.
Schedule insights
- USC has to overcome the 19th-toughest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Trojans' upcoming schedule includes 11 games against teams with worse records and 15 games against teams with records north of .500.
- In terms of USC's upcoming schedule, it has 15 games remaining, with six coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
USC's next game
- Matchup: USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins
- Date/Time: Sunday, January 14 at 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
