When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will USC be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

Want to bet on USC's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How USC ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-1 2-1 9 6 9

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

USC's best wins

When USC beat the Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 20 in the AP's Top 25) on November 6 by a score of 83-74, it was its signature victory of the season thus far. The leading scorer against Ohio State was JuJu Watkins, who put up 32 points with six rebounds and five assists.

Next best wins

56-54 at home over Oregon State (No. 21/RPI) on January 5

67-51 at home over FGCU (No. 28/RPI) on November 10

68-54 at home over Oregon (No. 48/RPI) on January 7

64-54 over Seton Hall (No. 68/RPI) on November 20

71-70 over Penn State (No. 86/RPI) on November 22

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

USC's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 3-1 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Based on the RPI, USC has three wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Trojans are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most wins.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

USC has to overcome the 19th-toughest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Trojans' upcoming schedule includes 11 games against teams with worse records and 15 games against teams with records north of .500.

In terms of USC's upcoming schedule, it has 15 games remaining, with six coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

USC's next game

Matchup: USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins

USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins Date/Time: Sunday, January 14 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 14 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California

Galen Center in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming USC games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.